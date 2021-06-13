‘Prime Minister of India has behaved like a coward and let our country down’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched severe criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Covid-19 situation in the country. The Congress leader accused that the union government failed to handle the coronavirus pandemic.

‘He (the prime minister) simply retreated and waited for the worst to pass. The prime minister of India has behaved like a coward. He has let our country down,’ Priyanka Gandhi said in her statement posted on her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. The Congress leader has launched a campaign named ‘Zimmedaar Kaun (who is responsible)’ against the union government.

‘Indians do not come first for him. Politics does. Truth does not concern him, propaganda does… Good governance in a crisis is about confronting the truth, seizing responsibility, and taking action. Unfortunately, the Modi government did none of these. Instead, from the beginning of the pandemic, it made every attempt to hide the truth and to shirk responsibility,’ Priyanka Gandhi added.

‘As a consequence, when the second wave hit us with unprecedented force, the government lapsed into a state of inaction. This inaction enabled the virus to spread with far greater ferocity and cause untold suffering,’ she said.

‘If only the PM had acted upon the countless warnings he had been given by experts from India and around the world and if only he had listened to the recommendations of his own ‘Empowered Group’, or even to the Parliamentary Committee on Health, we would not have faced the horrendous shortage of beds, oxygen and medicines that we did,’ the Congress leader claimed.