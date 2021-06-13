State govt extends Covid-19 lockdown till June 21, issues more relaxations

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the Goa government has decided to extend the statewide curfew till 7 am on June 21 in an attempt to restrain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the government has also declared some relaxation. The statewide curfew was to end on June 14 at 7 am.

The chief minister informed in a tweet, the Government has decided to extend the State Level Curfew till 7 am, June 21, 2021. Shops, including in Panchayat and Municipal markets, may open from 7 am to 3 pm. Marriage function up to 50 persons has been permitted.’

Earlier, the government had approved shops selling tools related to house or building repairs, monsoon readiness, or rain protection and stationery items to remain open.

Over the past 24 hours, Goa reported 472 new coronavirus cases, taking the caseload to 1,62,048. With 15 patients expiring during the day, the death toll in the state reached 2,914.

The number of recovered patients increased to 1,54,077 with 601 persons getting discharged from hospitals. The officials said that there were as many as 5,057 active cases in the state at present. With 3,278 new coronavirus tests, the total of tests administered in the state increased to 8,65,133.