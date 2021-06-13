Tamil Nadu government to appoint women priests in temples

CHENNAI: PK Sekar Babu, Tamil Nadu’s Minister for the HR and CE temples, on Saturday announced that women who wish to take up the job of a temple priest would be given adequate training. ‘After getting Chief Minister MK Stalin’s approval, the government will offer training courses for women, and thereafter they will be appointed,’ the minister said.

He also said that people from any caste can work as a priest. ‘As I have said earlier, priests from all castes will be appointed in the temples of Tamil Nadu as per directions from CM Stalin.’ There has been a long-drawn debate on female priests in Hindu temples. Social reformers have been advocating it to establish gender equality in the job of priests too.

The minister also said, ‘Temple priests would be given a refresher course on performing archanais in Tamil. We plan to install boards in temples with names and phone numbers of priests who will perform the archanai in Tamil.’ The department is taking initiatives to vaccinate all the temple staff at the earliest, the minister added.