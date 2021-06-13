Transgenders are recruited in State Police Department

Odisha: On Saturday, the Odisha Police opened its door to people from the transgender community, seeking their applications for the posts of constables and sub-inspectors in the state’s force.

The Odisha Police Recruitment Board is seeking online applications from men, women, and transgenders for the appointment of 477 sub-inspectors and 244 constables (communication). The application portal will be opened on June 22 and close on July 15.

‘I invite qualified women and men to join the Odisha police as constables (communication) and SIs to serve the people of the state. Also, for the first time, people belonging to the transgender category can apply for both the posts,’ State’s Director General of Police Abhay told reporters in Cuttack. Abhay added that the recruitment to the SI posts will be done to the main police cadre and that the constable (communications) post is a technical cadre.

The Odisha government earlier decided to recruit transgenders as jail warders but a notification is yet to be issued.

Meera Parida, the chairperson of the All Odisha Transgender Welfare Association, expressed her gratitude towards Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the Home Department for taking this decision towards gender equality and the development of the Transgender Community.

The Supreme Court recognized the transgender community as the third gender in 2014 and ruled they have equal privileges over the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution.