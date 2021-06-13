Varun Dhawan shares an adorable post on his mother’s birthday

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, recently took to his social media handle to wish his mother Karuna Dhawan on her birthday. Sharing the pictures of the mother-son duo, the actor thanked her for being his ‘strength and conscience.’

On Saturday, along with the pictures on Instagram, Varun wrote, ‘Ma’s birthday. She always puts the happiness of others before herself. Thank you for being my strength and conscience.’

The post received comments from fans and friends. Reacting to the post, Katrina Kaif and Dia Mirza dropped red heart icons in the comments section.

Varun often shares glimpses of his family on social media. The Dhawan family recently celebrated the birthday of his niece and the actor shared snapshots of the family celebration.

Varun Dhawan, son of filmmaker David Dhawan, made his debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar’s 2012 film Student Of The Year. His film credits include Badlapur, Dilwale, Sui Dhaaga, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and ABCD 2. He was last seen in Coolie No 1. The actor has lately been shooting for the supernatural film Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon.