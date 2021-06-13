Weather updates: Orange category storm alert issued in Mumbai

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a red alert for June 13 and June 14, as heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai. Citizens have been advised to stay at home and only move out if required.

As per the latest data shown by IMD’s Santacruz weather station, Mumbai got 137 mm of rain till 5.30 pm on Friday, 37 mm more than that of Thursday’s. The IMD has said that rainfall between 115.6-204.4 mm is considered as ‘very heavy’.

On Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) requested to residents stay away from the sea and coastal areas. ‘People are advised to not visit beaches, seafronts etc. Temporary shelters in BMC schools located in 24 civic wards have been kept ready. The officials of various agencies have been asked to report to the disaster control room for better coordination,’ an official of the civic body said.

In Mumbai, five National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been put on high alert. A total of 1 response force team have been deployed in Maharashtra so far in view of heavy rainfall in several districts. According to the IMD, 21 of the total 36 districts of Maharashtra got 60 percent excess rain from June 1 to June 10. These 21 districts include Thane, Raigad Palghar, Bhandara and Nagpur etc.