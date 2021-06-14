Covid-19 Update: 1837 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the latest Covid-19 situation. 1837 new coronavirus cases along with 1811 recoveries and 4 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

Till now a total of 5,99,823 people have been contracted with the infection in UAE. The death toll stands at 1730 with 5,79,045 recoveries. At present, there are 19,048 active cases and are under medical treatment. Over 52.79 Million Covid tests have been carried out in the country till now with 2,37,439 Covid tests conducted in the last 24hrs.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi announced last week that residents must have a green pass on their Alhosn app to gain entry to most public places. The rule will come into effect from Tuesday, June 15, and apply to those aged 16 and above.