Covid-19 Update: India reports 70,421 new cases. Lowest since March 31

New Delhi: A total of 70,421 new coronavirus cases reported in the last 24 hours in India. This is the seventh day in a row that the country is reporting less than one lakh daily cases. This is also the lowest since March 31. The daily test positivity rate is at 4.71%. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare updated this.

The overall infection tally in India now stands at 2,95,10,410. A total of 1,19,501 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 2,81,62,947. 3921 deaths due to the infection were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 374,305.

Also Read: Covid-19 Updates: State Capital records 700 new cases, 19 deaths

Till now, 25,48,49,301 people have been vaccinated in the country. In this, 14,99,771 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. ICMR has conducted 3,96,24,626 Covid tests till June 13. Of these, 14,92,152 samples were tested on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu (14,106 cases) reported the most number of cases. It was followed by Kerala (11,584 cases) and Maharashtra (10,442 cases).