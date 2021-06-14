‘Delta variant’ of coronavirus wreaks havoc in China

Beijing: China is worried over the surging of coronavirus cases in the southern city of Guangzhou. The ‘Delta variant’ of coronavirus which spreads more quickly was reported in the city and the Chinese authorities have already imposed stricter restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Chinese government had imposed a lockdown in the city to control the spread of the infection. The first case of the variant was reported on May 21. In almost three weeks, that has grown to 157 cases in the latest figures and roughly 10 new infections are being detected per day.

The authorities launched a massive Covid testing drive in the city. The city tested practically its entire population of 18.7 million in three days, some of them for the second time. It has also put neighborhoods with a total of more than 180,000 residents into total lockdown, with practically no one allowed to go out except for medical testing.

‘The epidemic faced by Guangzhou this time is an unprecedented opponent, and it requires more resolute and decisive measures to deal with it,’ said Zhang Zhoubin, deputy director of the Guangzhou Centre for Disease Controls.

Till now, around 800 million doses of vaccines were administrated in China. It is reported that China will vaccinate its full population of 1.4 billion in just three months.