‘From 2 crores to 18 crores in 10 minutes’ : Controversy erupts over Ram temple land purchase

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has been accused of purchasing land in Ayodhya for a considerable sum in March. To oversee the construction of the proposed Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, the central government created the trust in February 2020. In a press conference on Sunday, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former UP Minister Pawan Pandey demanded a CBI probe into the trust’s land purchase. Sanjay Singh, the MP for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), made similar allegations during a separate press conference.

Both SP and AAP leaders claimed on March 18 that two real estate brokers purchased 1,208, hectares of land in Ayodhya for Rs two crore. As Pandey alleged, the land was sold to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra for Rs 18.5 crore in no more than ten minutes after the purchase.’ How did the value of that piece of land increase from Rs two crore to Rs 18.5 crore within five minutes?’, asked Pandey.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai denied the allegations. Rai, who is also a senior leader of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), stated, ‘We have been seeing allegations against us for 100 years. We were accused of killing Mahatma Gandhi, we do not worry about allegations. I do not want to say anything, we will study [the allegations]’. Pawan Pandey said the land was sold by Baba Haridas to Sultan Ansari and Ravi Mohan Tiwari, who then sold it to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust.

Anil Mishra and Rishikesh Upadhya, both trustees of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, were named as witnesses in both the purchase and sale agreements, Pandya Party leader Pawan Pandey claimed.’ An RTGS (instant bank transfer) of Rs 17 crore was made. CBI should probe who made the payment and who received it,’ said Pawan Pandey. In addition, he said: ‘Devotees of Lord Ram are being robbed in the name of construction of the Ram temple. The Mayor and Trustee had complete knowledge of the game’.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh also held a press conference in this regard on Sunday.’ Trustee Anil Mishra is listed as a witness in agreements about both the purchase of land at two crores and the subsequent sale at 18 crores. This is a case of money laundering. The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) should immediately probe this’, the AAP leader alleged.