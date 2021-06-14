Good to see people out after months of lockdown: Preity Zinta

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta recently took to her social media handle to share a glimpse from the US, as things start unlocking over there and life starts getting back to normal. Sharing a video on Instagram where people can be seen in a mood to celebrate the weekend, enjoying, roaming on the streets with friends and family, mostly without masks.

On Sunday, along with the video, Preity Zinta wrote, ‘Feels awesome to see people out & about enjoying each other’s company after months of being locked in their homes. Of course, it helps that most of the people have been vaccinated! Here’s to life getting back to normal & people enjoying the simple things in life #weekendvibes #lovinit #saturday.’

As soon as the post being shared, fans showered her with love. A user also pointed out how nobody recognises the Bollywood actress even though she is walking on the street without a mask.

On the professional front, Preity was last seen in the 2018 film, Bhaiaji Superhit, marking her comeback after a seven-year break.