Milkha Singh’s wife Nirmal Kaur succumbs to COVID-19; Olympian still in ICU

Chandigarh: Former Indian Women’s Volleyball Team captain Nirmal Kaur, who is the wife of sprint legend Milkha Singh, succumbed to COVID-19 in Mohali hospital on Sunday.

Nirmal Kaur was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali on May 26 with Covid pneumonia, a couple of days after her husband was admitted to the same for Covid complications. However, four days later, she was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital due to increased oxygen requirement and continued to be under critical medical care before breathing her last on Sunday. She was 85 and is survived by his husband, one son, and three daughters.

The four-time Asian Games gold medalist husband Milkha Singh continued to battle against the deadly virus at the ICU of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) hospital. ‘We are deeply saddened to inform you that Mrs. Nirmal Milkha Singh passed away due to COVID at 4 PM today,’ read a statement from the family, adding, ‘It is tragic that the Flying Sikh Milkha Singh ji could not attend the cremation which was conducted this evening itself as he is still in the ICU.’

Nirmal had fought a valiant battle till the very end, the family spokesperson said, further expressed gratitude to ‘everyone for their solidarity and prayers right through the battle which gave them the strength to face it bravely.’

Nirmal Kaur, born on October 10, 1936, in Sheikhupura, served as Director of Sports for Women in the Punjab government. As joint director of the sports department, Kaur is mainly credited for her contribution to the modernization of the sports infrastructure across the state as well as in Chandigarh.