‘Now Gujarat will change’: Arvind Kejriwal makes an important announcement

Ahmedabad: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief, Arvind Kejriwal announced that the party will contest all seats in the 2022 Gujarat assembly elections. The Delhi CM is in Gujarat for organizational meetings. He also inaugurated the state committee office of the party in Ahmedabad.

‘People here in Gujarat think if electricity can be free in Delhi, why not here? Likewise, for hospitals also the condition has not improved in 70 years here. But things will change now,’ Kejriwal said.

‘Aam Aadmi Party to contest on all seats in the 2022 Gujarat Legislative Assembly Polls. Now Gujarat will change,’ tweeted Kejriwal in Gujarati.

AAP had contested in all seats in the local body election in the state held last year. It had won several seats across the state and also emerged as the main opposition in Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) by winning 27 seats out of 120.

Isudan Gadhvi, a popular Gujarati journalist joined AAP in the presence of Kejriwal. ‘I welcome well-known journalist of Gujarat, Shri Isudan Gadhviji to the Aam Aadmi Party family. I am confident that Isudan Bhai will definitely fulfill the dream he has for Gujarat together with the people of Gujarat. Now Gujarat will change,’ tweeted Kejriwal.