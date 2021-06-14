‘PM Cares Fund’ grants 850 oxygen plants to set up across the country

New Delhi: More than 850 oxygen plants are being built by PM Cares Fund in different districts around the country, says Dr. G Satheesh Reddy, secretary, Department of Defense R&D, and Head of The Defense Research & Development Organization (DRDO). He was speaking at the online discourse series New India @ 75, which was organized by National Council for Science & Technology Communication and Vigyan Prasar.

‘We have set up temporary hospitals specific to Covid-19 in many cities. These are modular hospitals—we call them flying hospitals, and these have been made in a way that the virus does not go out of hospitals. If there is any third wave, all the hospitals will be taking the load, and the government is discussing these aspects with various stakeholders,’ said Dr. Reddy.

Also, he stressed that DRDO is engaged in developing high-quality technologies for the defense sector at a lower cost, so that it can compete with the international industry. Prof Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, DST, discussed the various steps taken by the government and DST to fight the pandemic and ensure vaccines reach every corner of the country. In addition, he talked about how Artificial Intelligence (AI) could play a greater role in fighting the pandemic.

‘Technologies have been developed for storing and transporting vaccines to every nook and corner of the country. New ways of storing vaccines have been developed as per the Indian conditions. Convergence of technologies is the future, and AI can play a great role in diagnostics, telemedicine and will have tremendous importance in remote monitoring, diagnostics, and decision-making in fighting pandemic,’ Prof Sharma said.