’Sedition Case’: Filmmaker Aisha Sultana moves High Court

Kavaratti: Lakshadweep-based filmmaker Aisha Sultana approached the Kerala High Court on Monday seeking anticipatory bail in the sedition case filed against her. Aisha Sultana was booked by the Lakshadweep police under charges of sedition.

The police registered FIR against her after BJP Lakshadweep unit president C Abdul Khader Haji lodged a complaint over her remarks against Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel. Sultana had called Praful Khoda Patel, ‘a bioweapon launched by the union government ‘, during a debate on a Malayalam news channel.

Kavaratti police registered the FIR against Sultana under Sections 121 A (sedition) and 153 (B) (assertions against national integration) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). She was asked to appear before the police on June 20.

Meanwhile, Sultana claimed that she had been falsely implicated in the case due to ulterior motives and vexatious intentions. ‘I did not raise my voice for the land just so that I will lose my strength when they attempt to weaken me. From now, my voice will only grow louder. The BJP leader who filed the case hails from Lakshadweep. While he betrays his native land, I will keep fighting for it. It is the betrayers who will find themselves alone tomorrow. Now to the people of Lakshadweep: The sea protects you and you protect it in return. What the betrayers have and what we don’t is fear’ said Sultana in a post shared on her Facebook handle.