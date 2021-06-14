Unique initiative by DMRC for Covid vaccination awareness

New Delhi: In order to encourage over 3,000 workers to get the jab, street plays on the advantages of Covid-19 vaccination are being held at construction sites of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). As part of a week-long drive, a series of nukkad nataks (street plays) have been held since last Wednesday at DMRC construction sites in the National Capital Region (NCR) targeting small groups of workers while ensuring Covid-19 safety protocols.

A DMRC spokesperson said, ‘Professional artists who work in commercial movies, TV shows and web series have been roped in to perform nukkad nataks. Since most of the workers come from states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand, the shows are designed and written in different dialects spoken in rural parts of these states, so that the workers understand it better.’

‘Popular folk songs from these regions are being used in these shows where the actors also interact with the workers. Informative leaflets about vaccination benefits are also being distributed among the workers. All relevant information about the benefits of vaccination have been compiled in a very lucid manner in Hindi,’ the spokesperson added.

As a part of the campaign, a short film will also be made and shared on DMRC’s social media handles and among workers on their mobile phones to reach more viewers. The DMRC spokesperson said that approximately 3,200 workers are currently working at their construction sites across Delhi-NCR. ‘The number is gradually increasing as the lockdown restrictions are being lifted. DMRC contractors are in touch with the workers to create the necessary confidence in them for their return to work in safe working conditions. Those workers who stayed back during the lockdown were provided with accommodation, food and medical supplies as per requirement.’

The DMRC spokesperson further said, ‘Vaccination drives have already been conducted at some of DMRC’s construction sites. DMRC authorities are in touch with the local administrations and private healthcare providers to organise more vaccination drives at construction sites.’