20% of 18+ population received at least 1st dose, says govt

New Delhi: The government’s medical bulletin, on Monday, said that about 1.37 million people in the 18-45 age group in Delhi have got at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, which roughly translates to about 20% of the total population in the 18-45 age group in Delhi, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said.

‘As of today, 20% of the youth of Delhi have been vaccinated. Their vaccination began on May 1, after which the vaccination drive remained suspended for several days. Though the vaccination drive remained open for such a limited time, 20% of the youth of Delhi have been vaccinated. This shows that the youth want to get vaccinated,’ said AAP legislator Atishi in a press statement on Monday. She further said that there are many government-run vaccine centers for the 18-45 age group that is likely to remain omitted from Tuesday because of a shortage of Covishield vaccine.

In the 18-45 group, about 1.37 million have got at least one dose of the vaccine and about 99,000 have got both doses of the Covaxin Covid-vaccine. In the 45+ group, about 2.6 million have got at least one dose of the vaccine and 900,000 have got both doses, government records showed.

On Monday, Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai visited a vaccine center in his assembly constituency Babarpur, supporting the government’s ‘Jahan vote, wahan vaccination’ drive which aims to boost vaccine coverage in the 45+ group by engaging booth level officers in door-to-door drives and setting up temporary vaccine centers in polling booths across the city.

‘The drive has so far been successful. Vaccine is the only way to protect the masses against Covid-19. We want to vaccinate a large number of people in the four-week drive,’ said Rai.