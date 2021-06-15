Amitabh Bachchan resume shoot for ‘Goodbye’, shares pic

Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his social media handle to inform his fans that he was heading for the shoot for his upcoming film Goodbye, a week after the Maharashtra government allowed the film and TV industry to restart their production activities with Covid-19 protocols.

On Monday, sharing a selfie on Instagram, Bachchan wrote, ‘7 am..driving to work..first day shooting after Lockdown 2.0..on with the PANGOLIN mask..and the MANIFESTATION: every day in every way things will get better and better and better.’

As soon as the post being shared, fans and admirers started pouring compliments with good luck wishes in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B will be seen in Chehre, Brahmastra-I, and Jhund. He has several other films in the pipeline such as MayDay and Goodbye. He is also set to begin the thirteenth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Earlier, the actor was making headlines as he was roped in for Deepika Padukone-starrer The Intern. He replaced late actor Rishi Kapoor, who was earlier supposed to play the role. The film is a remake of the 2015 Hollywood hit movie of the same name, which starred Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.