Calicut collector helps to rescue animals locked in pet shop

Calicut collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao has recently helped to rescue animals which were left starving inside a pet shop near Kottaparamba hospital in the district.

A team of officials led by Assistant Collector Mukund Kumar had reached the pet shop as directed by the district collector. 10 domestic animals were shifted to a shelter home from the pet shop.

Five dogs and cats each were handed over to the organization named People for Animals (PFA). It is examined that all the ten animals suffered from various health problems.

Pug, Labrador, Pomeranian, two Lhasa Apso dogs and three puppies were shifted to the shelter home of PFA. Among the dogs, Labrador suffered severe injuries on the leg and forehead.

The Persian cats which were rescued from the pet shop had developed skin infection. Two cats are currently in a critical condition. All animals were taken to the district veterinary hospital and shifted to the temporary shelter home situated at the Sarovaram Bio-Park road.

Dr KA Baby, Chief Veterinary Officer at district veterinary hospital had inspected the arrangements at the shelter home as per the instructions from the district collector.

Three dogs that had serious complications were shifted to the shelter home initially. Kasaba police registered a case against the pet shop owner as per the complaint from PFA activists.