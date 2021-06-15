COVID-19 vaccination drive held for transgenders in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A special vaccination drive was launched for the transgender community by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) at Kalyan Mandap in the city on Monday.

Anshuman Rath, Zonal Deputy Commissioner-South East, Bhubaneswar informed, ‘As of today, there’re around 500 transgenders in Bhubaneswar. A large number of trans members who did not have an identity card such as, Aadhar, or any other required documents were also administrated with the first Jab against Covid-19.’ He further said that the trans community has played an important role during the pandemic to serve society. They have collected parking tax on-road and live a dignified life.

Speaking to Reporters, Monti, a trans person said, ‘I am very happy and thankful of BMC to provide the first jab of Covaxin in Bhubaneswar. I had tried twice to book a slot but failed to register with the Cowin app. Today, I and my friends, who have no Aadhar Card or other identity cards for registration also get vaccinated here.’