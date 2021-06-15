‘Gone Girl’ fame Lisa Banes, passes away at 65

Actor Lisa Banes, best known for her roles in Cocktail and Gone Girl, has died at the age of 65. Banes was struck by a motorised scooter in a hit-and-run in New York earlier this month.

Lisa’s representative confirmed the news of her demise on June 14, 2021. The source said that they are ‘heartsick over Lisa’s tragic and senseless passing’. Added, ‘She was a woman of great spirit, kindness, and generosity and dedication to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family, and friends. We were blessed to have had her in our lives.’

It was reported that Lisa was on her way to meet her wife Kathryn Kranhol when she was struck by the electric scooter while crossing the road in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, New York on June 4, 2021. She was then transferred to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital in critical condition.

According to sources, Lisa Banes suffered a traumatic brain injury due to the incident and was not able to recover. The police declined to name the hit-and-run victim and stated that no arrests have been made in connection to the unfortunate incident.

Following her untimely passing, Lisa’s good friend, singer Jill Sobule paid tribute to the star. The heartbroken singer penned: ‘Just busted. Lisa Banes was magnificent, hilarious, and big-hearted – always helped me though the hard times. She was so beloved by so many.’

Just busted. Lisa Banes was magnificent, hilarious, and big-hearted – always helped me though the hard times. She was so beloved by so many pic.twitter.com/85IL2OZKMd — jillsobule (@jillsobule) June 15, 2021

Lisa Banes has appeared alongside Tom Cruise in the 1988’s romance drama, Cocktail. She portrayed the role of Martha Gellhorn in the television mini-series, Hemingway in the same year. She is popular for her performance as Marybeth Elliot in Gone Girl. She recently appeared in the horror series titled Them. Her renowned works in film and television include China Beach, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, NYPD Blue, A Cure for Wellness, One Life to Live, Boston Legal, Royal Pains, Six Feet Under, Nashville, Masters of Sex, and several others.