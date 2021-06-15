Three minors among six arrested for murder

Pune: Police have arrested three minors and three adults for the murder of a 17-year-old boy in the Parvati Paytha area of Pune on Sunday. The investigation revealed that the teenager, in conflict with the law, was killed to avenge the death of a man he had allegedly murdered in April.

The deceased boy was identified as Swaraj Tanaji Waghmare, a resident of Janata Vasahat, while the arrested were identified as Rushabh Renuse, Ashok Navade, one other adult, and three minors.

Vijay Khomane, inspector (crime) of Dattawadi police station said, ‘The deceased boy was accused and involved in the murder of another boy in April. Renuse is the uncle of the one who was killed in April. Waghmare had spent time in the juvenile observation home after the murder and recently released.’

In a complaint lodged by Dadasaheb Bansode (23), an acquaintance of the deceased teenager, who was with him on the spot said, he and Waghmare were called to Parvati Paytha on Sunday evening on the pretext of giving an old cell phone. Around 8 pm, the group of six assailants approached the duo and brutally attacked the teen with a sharp sickle.

Senior Inspector Krishna Indalkar of the Dattawadi police station said, ‘When the teenager was attacked, there were people around. But the assailants threatened to harm them as well. When Bansode tried to stop, they attacked him too with the sharp weapons they were carrying,’ adding, ‘the teenager was taken to Sassoon General Hospital (SGH), but he succumbed to his injuries later. Bansode too sustained several injuries. We launched a probe immediately after the murder. We have arrested all the six assailants.’