Uttarakhand postpones order to open Chardham Yatra for 3 districts

Dehradun: On Tuesday, the Uttarakhand government postponed its order to open the Chardham Yatra for people from three districts Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi.

According to the government Spokesperson and Cabinet Minister, Subodh Uniyal, the hearing has started at Nainital High Court about the Chardham Yatra. The state government will reconsider opening the yatra after June 16, he added.

This was announced a day after Uniyal had said that the residents of Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi have been allowed to visit the Char Dham sites of Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri-Yamunotri, respectively. The state government had made a negative report of RTPCR compulsory for the Char Dham Yatra.

On Monday, the Uttarakhand government had extended the Covid-19 curfew in the hill state by one more week to June 22. During the extended lockdown, markets will be allowed to open for three days a week and sweet shops can be opened for five days a week. Autos have been authorized to operate in cities, as well as, permission to open revenue courts was also granted.

