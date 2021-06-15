You gave me all that I’ve today: Sara Ali Khan on SSR’s death anniversary

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan took to her social media handle to share a never-before-seen picture of Sushant Singh Rajput and penned a note to remember him on his first death anniversary. Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut with the movie, Kedarnath, alongside Sushant Singh Rajput.

On Monday, sharing the picture on Instagram, Sara wrote, ‘Whenever I needed help, advice or a laugh you were always there. You introduced me to the world of acting, made me believe that dreams could come true, and gave me all that I have today. Still can’t believe you’re gone. But every time I look at the stars, the rising sun, or the moon I know you’re here. From Kedarnath to Andromeda.’

During the release of Sushant’s last film, Dil Bechara, she took to Instagram and shared a picture of him and her father Saif Ali Khan, who had a cameo in the movie and wrote a tribute for them.

Sara Ali Khan was summoned by the NCB in 2020 in connection with Sushant Rajput drugs case. The actor confessed to dating Rajput briefly and also accompanied him on a trip to Thailand.

Earlier in the day, actors like Ankita Lokhande, Kriti Sanon, and Rhea Chakraborty remembered the late actor by sharing pictures and videos of him. While Ankita, who dated Sushant for six years, shared unseen photos and a video of the couple, Kriti shared a collage of pictures from her and Sushant’s look test for Raabta. Meanwhile, Rhea shared a picture of the couple and penned a lengthy note for him.