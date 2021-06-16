10 killed in car-truck collision

Anand: In a tragic incident, 10 people of a family including a child lost their lives as a truck collided with the car they were travelling. The accident took place near Indranaj village on the state highway connecting Tarapur in Anand district and Vataman in Ahmedabad district in Gujarat on Wednesday.

Also Read: Security forces gun down 1 militant in an encounter

The car going towards Vataman was hit by the truck coming in the opposite direction. ‘The car in which 10 persons, including a child, were travelling, was hit by the speeding truck. All the 10 occupants of the car were killed on the spot,’ a police official said.