State government issues ‘unlock guidelines’

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala state government has issued new ‘unlock guidelines’. The revised guidelines will come to effect in the state from June 17. The government has eased the lockdown restrictions as the number of Covid-19 cases have declined. But the ‘total lockdown’ on Saturday and Sunday will continue.

Lockdown restrictions will be relaxed based on the ‘test positivity rate’. Triple lockdown will be enforced in areas where the TPR is over 30%.

As per the revised guidelines, industrial, agricultural and construction activities will be allowed. Shops selling raw materials for these activities will be permitted to open from 7 am to 7 pm. Shops selling essential items will be allowed to open from 7 am to 7 pm.

Also Read: Green fungus infection reported in Indore

Public transport will resume partially. Banks and financial institutions can operate every alternate day. Bars, liquor and toddy shops will reopen. Central and state government offices, public sector companies, government companies and self-governing bodies can function on all days with 25% staff.

The lockdown was imposed in Kerala on May 8. and was extended thrice since then.