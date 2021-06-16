Ambani bomb scare case: two more suspects arrested

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two more people in connection with the discovery of an explosives-laden SUV near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the subsequent murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, an official said on Tuesday.

They were taken to the Gaimukh area in neighboring Thane during the day of investigation, an official said. A special court has remanded Santosh Shelar and Anand Jadhav, the two accused, in the NIA’s custody till June 21, he added.

While the NIA officer stated that Shelar and Jadhav were arrested in Mumbai’s Malad area on June 11, a senior police official in central Maharashtra’s Latur district stated that they were taken into custody in the Latur MIDC area on June 10.

‘On the face of it, both were involved in the conspiracy to plant the SUV with explosives near Ambani’s south Mumbai residence,’ the NIA official said.

The Central agency also suspects that they played vital role in the murder of Hiran, a Thane-based businessman who had claimed that the SUV found near Ambani’s residence `Antilia’ on February 25 had been stolen from his possession, the official said.