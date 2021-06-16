Cristiano Ronaldo crashes coke’s market value in a second: see what happened

Budapest: The Portuguese football team captain Cristiano Ronaldo is a well-known fitness enthusiast. Ronaldo made his feelings about carbonated drinks clear at a press conference in Budapest before Portugal’s Euro 2020 match against Hungary.

Within seconds of sitting down, the footballer moves the Coca-Cola bottles away and raises a bottle of water, saying ‘Agua’ (water) in Portuguese, in an apparent attempt to encourage people to drink water rather than aerated drinks. The video of the entire episode was widely shared on social media.

Cola’s stock price fell from $56.10 to $55.22 at the end of the press conference, a 1.6% drop. It is now worth $55.41. Coca-Cola’s market value fell from $242 billion to $238 billion, a $4 billion drop.

Coca-Cola is one of the official sponsors of Euro 2020, so the bottles were placed on the table for marketing purposes.