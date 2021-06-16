Dubai-based swimmers hopeful of representing India at Tokyo Olympics

Dubai: Three Indian swimmers based in Dubai will represent India in the Olympic qualifying event, Belgrade Trophy. Sajan Prakash, Tanish George Mathew and Shoan Ganguly from Aqua Nation Sports Academy (ANSA) in Dubai will represent India in the event on June 19 and 20. The team is guided by Pradeep Kumar.

The Indian swimmers will be aiming to achieve ‘A’ mark in the event to secure Olympic berths. Till now, no Indian swimmer has ever qualified for the Olympics by breaching the A-mark. Srihari Nataraj and Sajan Prakash have attained the B-qualification mark. Prakash and Tanish have also qualified for the 58th International Swimming Trophy to be held in Sette Colli, Rome, Italy from June 25 to 27.

‘It is a proud moment for ANSA swimmers and coaches. We are the only academy outside India to be part of this prestigious event,’ said Viji Susan Mathew, Managing Director of ANSA, Dubai.

Indian squad for Belgrade Trophy: Srihari Nataraj (50m & 100m Backstroke), Sajan Prakash (100 & 200m Butterfly, 200m Freestyle), Maana Patel (100m Backstroke), Kenisha Gupta (50m & 100m Freestyle), Tanish George Mathew (100m,200m Butterfly,200 Free), Aryan Nehra (200m,400m,1500m Freestyle), Shoan Ganguli ( 200m,400m Individual Medley, 100,200m Butterfly)

Squad for Setti Colli Trophy in Rome: Srihari Nataraj (50m & 100m Backstroke), Sajan Prakash (100 & 200m Butterfly, 200m Freestyle), Maana Patel (100m Backstroke), Kenisha Gupta (50m & 100m Freestyle), Tanish George Mathew (200m Freestyle, 200m Butterfly).