I’m grateful that I can do what I love: Rubina Dilaik on resuming the shoot

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14 winner, television actress Rubina Dilaik has bounced back and resumed work after she had recovered from Covid-19. The shooting for the show was stopped midway, due to the second wave of COVID-19 in India and the state of Maharashtra had restricted all shootings in Mumbai.

While back on the sets of Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Rubina mentioned that how grateful she feels for having worked during such tough times and said that she also loves what she does for a living.

Speaking about the same, the actress said, ‘I have always been a workaholic and I truly love my work, and being quarantined made me miss it even more! Though now I am finally stepping out for work after a long gap, and while it is very different with all the new SOP’s, protocols, and keeping in mind my own safety after dealing with Covid, I am super happy to be back! I am really enjoying being back on set, getting ready for my scenes, and getting back into character.’

Furthermore, she said, ‘I feel blessed to be working through these times. God has been kind enough to give me the opportunity to work and still keep my passion alive, which has truly helped me rebuild myself in spite of the trying and testing times. I am grateful that I can do what I love, which is keeping me positive and making this phase a much easier one to deal with because of the amazing work I have on hand.’

On the work front, Rubina Dilaik is the winner of Bigg Boss 14. Currently, she is seen on the popular television soap Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.