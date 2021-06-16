Indian workers stranded in UAE without jobs, passports

A group of Indian blue-collar workers have been left jobless in the UAE after being duped by an agent. The workers were unable to look for new jobs or return to India as their passports were with the agent

The eight workers are now staying in a labor camp.

After the Indian Consulate in Dubai was informed of their plight, the mission arranged for the services of some social workers. According to the workers, an agent lured them to the UAE by promising them jobs for which they paid Rs30,000 each

One of the workers, Raijullah Devan, said: ‘We are stranded here with no food or work or money.’

Kiran, a social worker, first noticed them on the street. He immediately sought assistance from consulate officials, who in turn requested the assistance of another social worker, Hidayath Adoor. ‘Hidayath provided us with a place to stay. He also provided us with food and other necessities,’ Raijullah explained. According to Hidayath, the workers were duped by the agent who had promised them jobs.

They arrived in the UAE on March 5 and stayed in a hotel for about a month. The workers later discovered that their agent had failed to provide their passports to the company that was to hire them.