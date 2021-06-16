‘State could face ‘worse than second wave’ situation’: Warns doctors

New Delhi: Several eminent doctors have warned that Delhi will soon face a ‘worse than second wave situation’ if people do not follow the safety protocols. The doctors issued the warning as the state has lifted lockdown restrictions and started the unlocking process.

As per medical experts, the lockdown had imposed in the national capital helped to reduce the test positivity rate. .The threat of infection is still there and hence in order to avoid a third- wave of infection people must follow all safety protocols and authorities must penalize the violators.

Also Read: State government issues ‘unlock guidelines’

‘The way cases have come down from over 28,000 at peak in April to 131 cases reported yesterday, it is such a dramatic fall in numbers. And, if lockdown was the primary reason for it, then we have to tread very cautiously now with the restrictions being slowly eased. But, if people show laxity by not wearing masks or wearing it inappropriately or violate social distancing norms, and if law enforcement agencies do not penalize and ensure violations do not increase in quantum, then we are certainly in for trouble. And, the next wave could be worse than the second wave situation,’ said Dr. Suranjit Chatterjee, a senior consultant at Apollo Hospitals, Delhi.

‘ The threat of the third wave hitting is quite real and not a hypothesis. And, we had a similar threat in February when everyone had started going on a vacation or doing house parties or socializing in public places. Now, that the second wave has done so much damage and claimed so many lives, we need to realize that we have to be disciplined and tread with caution,’ said Dr Richa Sareen, consultant of pulmonology at Fortis hospital.

Lockdown was imposed in the national capital on April 19. The state government had eased many restrictions in the last two weeks.