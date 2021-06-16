These are the 6 best healthy breakfast ideas for weight loss

Are you on a weight loss plan? You might be thinking of cutting calories from your diet and skipping breakfast and that would be the easiest method to lose weight. But you are wrong ! Skipping breakfast can have adverse effects in your weight loss plan as you may feel very hungry later which will lead to overeating.

Having a healthy breakfast is vital in reducing weight by keeping you energized throughout the entire day and giving you a feeling of fullness.

Now let us see 6 best healthy breakfast ideas for weight loss:

1. Cereals –

Whole-grain cereals such as barley and oats are a wonderful choice to add in your diet. They are full of protein and fibre rich, and low in calories. Add to a skimmed milk in your cereal bowl and your morning breakfast will be very healthy.

2. Oatmeal with Soy Milk or Skimmed Milk –

Oatmeal is regarded as a popular diet food globally. Oatmeal is a whole grain with a less amount of calories and carbohydrates. Hence, it is an important food component if you are looking for weight loss. Oats are mild in taste hence you can have it with whatever you like.

Nowadays, in the market, you can easily get instant oats which you can microwave in just 3 minutes. Before buying any oatmeal from the market ensure that the ingredients doesn’t contain added sugar.

You can have oatmeal with skimmed milk or soy. Or try oatmeal with a pinch of brown sugar, some raisins, and a little bit of cinnamon. Strawberries with Greek yoghurt and bananas and cut walnuts are other delicious ideas.

3. Egg Omelet with Veggies –

Eggs especially egg whites are very nutritious and tasty with low calories. Instantly, you can create a delicious omelette by just whipping two or three egg white and add some veggies like tomato and mushroom with some cheese. You can also just scramble egg white in a bowl with some black paper.

4. Smoothie –

You can make a simple smoothie for your breakfast. Put a cup of fresh or frozen fruit into a blender, add a scoop of low-fat Greek yoghurt, and enough skimmed milk to cover the fruit. Blend the mixture and it is ready to be served. Bananas, strawberries, mango, and watermelon are good options to try in any combination.

5. Tofu Scramble –

Tofu is made of condensed soy milk. In the previous night, press 4-5 tofu and drain all water from it. In a small bowl, combine a little balsamic vinegar, dry oregano, and minced garlic. Pour over tofu and marinate overnight. The next morning, panfry sliced onions and red bell pepper over medium-high heat until softened. Add tofu, crumbling it into bite-sized pieces, and cook till slightly.

6. Plain Yoghurt –

You can try various flavoured plain Greek yoghurt for breakfast but keep in mind that it should be fat-free and sugar-free.