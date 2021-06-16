Veteran actor Chandrashekhar Vaidya passes away

Mumbai: Veteran actor and social activist, Chandrashekhar Vaidya passed away this morning, June 16, at 7 am at his Mumbai residence. The 98-year-old actor was best known for playing Arya Sumant in Ramanand Sagar’s TV series ‘Ramayan’. He was admitted to the hospital on Thursday, last week and reportedly passed away due to age-related ailments at the age of 98.

Chandrashekhar’s son, professor Ashok Chandra Shekhar, informed that his last rites would take place at 3 pm at Vile Parle Crematorium in Mumbai. The actor was also the maternal grandfather of popular Television actor Shakti Arora.

Chandrashekhar Vaidya was a popular actor of the 1950s and he has worked in films like Kaali Topi Laal Rumaal, Baradari, Street Singer and Rustom-E-Baghdad. Chandrashekhar also introduced the Cha Cha Cha dance to Indian cinema with a film of the same name in 1964. The senior actor appeared in about 250 films. His first film as a hero was ‘Surang’ which released in 1953. He also served as President of the Cine Artistes Association (CINTAA) from 1985 to 1996.