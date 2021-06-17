Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate reaches 95.3% in India

New Delhi: The recovery rate from coronavirus infection improved in India. The recovery rate reached 95.93% from 95.8%. The daily test positivity rate is at 3.48%. For the 10th day in a row, the country is reporting a TPR below 5%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

A total of 67,208 new cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The overall infection tally in India now stands at 2, 97,00,313. A total of 1,03,570 people have been cured in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 2,84 91,670. 2330 deaths due to the infection were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,81,903. At present, there are 8,26,740 active cases under medical treatment in the country. This comprises 2.78% of the total confirmed cases.

In the last 24 hours, 34, 63,000 people were vaccinated taking the total tally to 26,55,19,251. 19,31,249 additional Covid tests were done in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of tests done to 38,52,38,220.

Kerala added 13,270 cases to the country’s daily numbers – the most by any state. It is followed by Tamil Nadu (10,448), Maharashtra (10,107), Karnataka (7,345).