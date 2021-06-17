Entire truth will come out soon: Divya Khosla Kumar after Pearl gets bail

Mumbai: Actor-director-producer, Divya Khosla Kumar recently took to her social media handle to express her faith in the judiciary, after Pearl V Puri has been granted bail. She is the one who never shies from taking a stand to support her close ones and has been eloquent and vocal for her stand on Pearl’s case.

On the Instagram story, Divya wrote, ‘Bail Granted @pearlvpuri. Congratulations to all the various fan clubs for the immense support. Have great faith on our judiciary that the entire truth will come out very soon, Satyameva Jayate.’

Divya has been standing strong with Pearl since the first day and had claimed that the actor has been innocent in the case. Not just Divya but celebs like Ekta Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani, Anita Hassanandani, Nia Sharma, Aly Goni, Karishma Tanna, Surbhi Jyoti, Ishita Dutta, Hina Khan, Krystle D’Souza, and others have extended support to Pearl.

A Vasai court on Tuesday, June 15, had granted bail to popular television actor Pearl V Puri, who was arrested in an alleged molestation and rape case of a minor girl. Pearl’s lawyer had earlier applied for his bail on June 7; however, the hearing got postponed. He was finally granted bail, after staying in judicial custody for 11 days. The actor was arrested on June 4 by Waliv police.