General Hospital worker arrested for murder of Covid patient

Chennai: Police arrested a female contract worker at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital on Tuesday, for allegedly killing a patient whose body was found dead, days after she went missing from the Covid ward.

The deceased was identified as Sunitha (41), a resident of West Tambaram. On May 21, Sunitha was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Two days later, she went missing from the hospital’s COVID-19 ward. Later her husband, Mouli was informed about her mysterious disappearance.

On May 31, Mouli registered a missing complaint at the C4 police station situated at the hospital complex. Sunitha’s decomposed body was found on the eighth floor of Tower-III on June 8. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to Mouli. The C4 police said that they were analyzing CCTV footage and also questioning healthcare workers. Subsequent inquiries revealed that Rathi Devi (40), who is a contractual employee working at the hospital, had killed Sunitha for her money and mobile phone.

The police found out that Rathi Devi, on the pretext of scanning purposes, took Sunitha away in a wheelchair from ward number 268 on the eighth floor of Tower-III of the GH, before strangling her to death to seize her money. She dumped the body in a room close to the staircase.

Rathi Devi stole money worth Rs 9,500 and a mobile phone from Sunitha, the police said. S Maheshwaran, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Flower Bazaar said, ‘Sunitha’s hyoid bone was not broken, which usually breaks during strangulation. As she had breathing difficulty, because of the lung infection due to coronavirus, Rathi Devi applied a mild force, which kills her immediately.’