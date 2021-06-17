Kerala: Unlock mode-40 days later

Thiruvananthapuram: The 40-day long lockdown ended in Kerala. The unlocking process began on the state on Thursday. Earlier, the state government had lifted the lockdown restrictions imposed in the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. The current unlock decision was taken based on the declining test positivity rate (TPR), however, the state will continue to implement total lockdown during weekends.

The unlock guidelines will be based on the TPR prevailing in each local body. and would be assessed every Wednesday. No lockdown will be imposed in areas with TPR below 8%. Partial lockdown will be imposed in areas with TPR above 20 and in places with TPR of 30% or more, triple lockdown will be imposed.

Shops selling essential goods will remain open across the state from 7 am to 7 pm from Monday to Friday. Industrial and agricultural activities will be permitted. Public transporter in the state, KSRTC will resume services. Bars and liquor shops will reopen. Banks will continue to function across the state on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Gatherings and public functions will not be allowed. Only 20 people can continue to attend weddings and funerals.

All state and central government offices and other bodies can function with 25% employees. The government secretariat will function with 50% of staff.

The lockdown was imposed in Kerala on May 8. and was extended thrice since then.