Keralite businessman wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free draw

Dubai: An Indian expat from Kerala has won a million US dollars in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise raffle draw. Abraham Joyee, a businessman running a trading company in Dubai was declared the winner of the popular raffle with ticket number1031, which he purchased online on May 27. He is the 180th Indian to win the prize since its inception in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

‘This is truly an amazing win. I have made my life in Dubai for the past 35 years and, for this, I am forever thankful. I will put aside a large part of my win to my business while I will share some to charities in Dubai,’ said Joyee to a daily in UAE.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo crashes coke’s market value in a second: see what happened

Abdulla Ahmed, a UAE national, has won the Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic 3.0 P360. Another Indian national based in Dubai, Sanjay Asnani, won an Aprilia RSV4 Factory (Atomico Racer) motorbike. A French national based in Dubai, Herve Ziegler won an Indian Scout Icon (Gray/Black Icon) motorbike.