Union Government extends validity of motor vehicle documents

New Delhi: The Union government has extended the validity of vehicle documents. The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has extended the validity of driving license (DL), registration certificate (RC) and permits that have expired since February last year. The validity has been extended till September 30, 2021.

The government took this decision considering the Covid situation in the country. The ministry has asked all state governments and union territories to implement the new order.

Also Read: Unlock mode-40 days later

‘This covers all documents whose validity has expired since Feb 1, 2020, or would expire by September 30, 2021. This will help out citizens in availing transport-related services while maintaining social distancing,’ said a notification issued by the ministry.