Antonio Guterres re-elected as UN Secretary General

New York: Volkan Bozkir, President of the United Nations General Assembly’s 75th session, announced that Guterres has been appointed by acclamation as the Secretary-General of the United Nations for the second term of office beginning on January 1, 2022 and ending on December 31, 2026. Bozkir then administered the oath of office to 72-year-old Guterres at the podium of the UN General Assembly Hall.

The 15-nation Council held a closed meeting on June 8 had adopted by acclamation the resolution recommending Guterres’ name to the 193-member General Assembly for a second five-year term as Secretary General from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2026.

Sven Jurgenson, Estonia’s UN Ambassador and the Council’s President for the month of June, told reporters after the meeting: ‘We have all seen the Secretary General in action.’

‘I think he has been an excellent Secretary General. He’s a bridge builder, his views on the conflict zones in the world and he’s able to speak to everybody. And I think this is something that is expected from the Secretary General and he has proven worthy of the post already with the five years that he has been in office,’ Jurgenson said.

India had expressed its support for re-election of Guterres as UN Chief and welcomed the adoption of the resolution recommending his name.