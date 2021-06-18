Authorities in Abu Dhabi suspends use of Alhosn green pass

Abu Dhabi: The Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee in Abu Dhabi has temporarily suspended the use of the Alhosn app green pass to enter public places in the emirate. The has authority suspended the use of the app due to technical problems. The use of the app will be resumed once the problems are fixed.

The committee has approved the use of text messages to show test results as per current procedures, for those facing technical issues with Alhosn or entering the emirate. This comes into effect from today, 18 June and will continue until the app is updated. The committee urged all residents to continue to adhere to preventive and precautionary measures

The Alhosn green pass was launched on June 15 as a mandatory requirement to gain entry into public places such as shopping malls, hotels, supermarkets, gymnasiums, restaurants and museums in the emirate.