Cannibal of Las Ventas sentenced to 15 years

A Spanish man was sentenced to 15 years and five months in prison for murdering and eating his mother in their Madrid apartment. Alberto Sanchez Gomez murdered his mother, dismembered her body, and ate her over a 15-day period in early 2019, according to a statement released by the Madrid provincial court on Tuesday.

His mother, who was not named in the court statement, has been identified as Maria Soledad Gomez by local media. Sanchez, now 28, was arrested in February this year, and his trial began in April. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison for murder and five months in prison for desecration of a corpse.

He will also have to pay €60,000 (around $73,000) to his brother in compensation, ruled the court, which rejected the defense’s plea that Sanchez was ‘psychologically disturbed.’ The police stated Maria has not been seen for over a month. Officers discovered the victim’s remains in Tupperware containers, according to a tweet from Spain’s national police at the time of his arrest.

According to the documents, released by the Madrid prosecutor’s office at the start of the trial, Sanchez strangled her to death after an argument. He then dismembered her body with a carpenter’s saw and two kitchen knives, storing some of the pieces in the freezer and tossing others into the trash in plastic bags.

Local media have dubbed Sanchez the ‘cannibal of Las Ventas,’ after the Madrid neighborhood where he lived with his mother.