Finally freed: Couple handcuffed to each other for 123 days, freed themselves & break up

On Valentine’s Day, a couple chained themselves together to test their love. In the end, they untied themselves after 123 days – and broke up as soon as they were free. The couple – Victoria Pustovitova, 29, and Alexander Kudlay, 33 – chained themselves for three months to know the strength of their relationship, however, it turned out that their time spent together ended in a breakup.

At the Unity monument in Kyiv, the chain was finally sliced by a giant chopper. When Viktoria was freed, she shouted, ‘Hooray!’ that she wanted to live an independent life and become an independent individual. Now that she was free, she felt ecstatic.

Meanwhile, Alexander thanked their supporters, who followed them on Instagram. ‘Thank you all for supporting us. Look, we are now at a distance from each other. Now that we have undergone this experience, we are pleased with the experience. Difficulties continue to mount. A plus always comes with two minuses. Vika wants to get back to her earlier life, she misses what she loved to do. She doesn’t respond well to my suggestions to do what she likes to do alongside me,’ he said.

‘We’re trying really hard not to escalate conflicts. I have trouble hearing noises in the kitchen or on the phone. Besides, I don’t like to spend so much time in front of the mirror every morning,’ Alexander added. After a four-hour argument, Alexander posted, ‘We are running low on resources. In a big crowd, we need to let go of each other. It’s time to reboot. They will now live in separate regions of Ukraine. Alexander had come up with the idea to handcuff together after Viktoria told him she wanted to break up with him. During the 123 days they were chained, they had no personal space. From bathroom breaks to shopping, they did everything together.

Viktoria admitted the situation was tough last month, telling, ‘We are a bit fed up with each other. It is complicated for me. I was nervous, am nervous, and probably, will continue to be nervous. Yes, I had flashes where I wanted to remove the chain and jerked it. But then time passed, I calmed down’. They vowed to remain chained until they got married regardless of whether they were engaged or unmarried. They had planned to sell their chain for $3 million (Rs 21.94 crore) at an international auction to donate to a charity and use some for themselves.

Using the public toilets had been a problem during their chained-up time, as Viktoria would take Alexander into the ladies’ bathroom, causing people to stare. Alexander was still able to work as a car salesman with his girlfriend on his side. As a result, Viktoria had to give up her work as an artificial eyelash creator because her clients didn’t feel comfortable being so close to her partner.