In recent years, coconut water has gained a lot of popularity; thanks to social media and health conscious netizens.

Coconut water is very tasty, refreshing and also happens to be good for you. What’s more, it is loaded with several important nutrients, including minerals that most people don’t get enough of.

Let us have a look at some of the health benefits of coconut water:

Regulates Blood Pressure: As per research, coconut water helps improve blood circulation, lowers high blood pressure levels, hence reducing the risk of heart attacks and other cardiovascular issues. It also helps to control your blood sugar levels.

Helps shed weight: If you are planning for weight loss, coconut water should be a must-have in your diet chart. Low in fat, drinking coconut water can help one feel full and reduce cravings.

Increases immunity: Rich in nutrients and vitamins like riboflavin, niacin, thiamin and pyridoxine, and folates; coconut water has anti-viral and anti-bacterial properties that help to increase your body’s immune system and fight viral infections such as flu.

For pregnant women: Doctors often recommend drinking coconut water during pregnancy as it helps fight constipation, heart burn and slow digestion.

Improves kidney function: Due to its minerals, potassium and magnesium content, coconut water is very much beneficial for anyone suffering from kidney related issues. Coconut water acts as a diuretic and increases the flow and production of urine.

For your skin: If you have acne or pimple issues or want to restore your glowness, apply coconut water on your face and leave it overnight. Due to its repairing properties, it can even be applied to hands and nails.