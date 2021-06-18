Internet finds Trump lookalike selling ice cream in Pakistan

Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, had made quite an impression, particularly on social media. His unfiltered views and opinions frequently landed him in hot water. Despite not being on the microblogging site, Trump is once again trending on Twitter. However, the circumstances are different this time.

The internet has discovered a kulfi vendor in Pakistan who resembles Donald Trump. That’s correct! The video of this kulfi seller was shared first by singer-songwriter and activist Shehzad Roy, who seemed impressed by the Kulfi bhaiya’s singing and asked people to connect him with the man.

Wah. Qulfi walay bhai, Kya baat ha ???? ???? ??? ? ??? pic.twitter.com/YJeimzhboJ — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) June 10, 2021

People were more interested in the kulfi vendor’s appearance than in his singing. They flooded the internet with comments about how much he resembled Trump.

So, if you’re curious about Trump’s whereabouts after he lost the presidency, you should go to Pakistan. Thank the internet.