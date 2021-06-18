Moderate intensity earthquake hits

Ahmedabad: A moderate earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale was felt in the Kutch region of Gujarat on Friday at 3.45 pm. The epicenter of the earthquake was near Bandhal, 11 km north by northwest of Bhachau, and its depth was 26.7 km. This was confirmed by the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR).

Tremors of the earthquake were felt in cities like Bhachau, Gandhidham, Dudhai. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property.

The state disaster management authority said that the Kutch district is located in a very high-risk seismic zone. The district witnessed a devastating earthquake in January 2001.