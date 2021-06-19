DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSNewscyberMobile Apps

Anand Mahindra bids final farewell to Milkha Singh in an emotional post

Jun 19, 2021, 02:09 pm IST

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has paid a special homage to great sprinter Milkha Singh, who died on Friday, after a month-long battle with COVID-19.

Mourning the loss of the Flying Sikh, on Saturday, taking to the micro-blogging site, Anand Mahindra tweeted: ‘How can my generation explain what Milkha Singh meant to us? He wasn’t just an athlete. To a society still suffering the insecurities of post-colonialism, he was a sign that we could be the best in the world. Thank you, Milkha Singhji, for giving us that confidence. Om Shanti.’

Messages for Milkha Singh flooded the comments section of Anand Mahindra’s post.

Milkha Singh was a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion. He also represented India in the Olympics in 1956 and 1964 and was awarded the Padma Shri in 1959. He had tested positive for Covid-19 in May.

After fighting COVID-19, on May 30, the 91-year old sprinter was discharged from Fortis Hospital in Mohali in a stable condition. His family had requested that he be returned home, but his 85-year old wife, Nirmal Kaur, had to be admitted to the ICU the same day, due to increased oxygen demand. His health, however, deteriorated throughout his post-COVID recuperation phase and had to be admitted to Chandigarh’s Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) on June 3. On Friday, around 11.30 pm, he breathed his last in the hospital.

Milkha Singh is survived by three daughters, Dr. Mona Singh, Aleeza Grover, Sonia Sanwalka, and son Jeev Milkha, who is an ace golfer. Milkha Singh’s wife Nirmal Kaur died just five days ago due to the same illness.

