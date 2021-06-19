Man ends life due to financial strain amid COVID-19

Noida: A 32-year-old man allegedly ended his after inhaling nitrogen gas inside an Oyo Hotel room in Noida on Thursday.

According to the Police, the deceased, named Rakesh Das, was stressed due to financial issues faced during the lockdown. A suicide note has been recovered from the spot, wherein he mentioned the reasons for ending his life. The body has been handed over to the family following a post-mortem.

An officer from the Sector 24 police station said, ‘We received information from a staff of an Oyo Hotel at Noida’s Sector 12 regarding a suicide. One of the rooms had been locked from inside and no one was responding. When we broke the window, we found a man in an unconscious state. He was pronounced dead when we rushed him to the nearest hospital. It is understood that he inhaled nitrogen gas which led to his death. No case has been filed in connection with the death.’

Das in his suicide note wrote that he used to work in a private company, but lost his job due to the pandemic hit. To sustain his family’s expenses, he borrowed Rs 5 lakh from someone, however, failed to return. Recently, he started working as a Zomato delivery executive. A few weeks ago, his wife delivered a baby, which also put a lot of strain on his expenses.

Das had been searching for ways to die on the internet and later, obtained a nitrogen cylinder to inhale the gas through a mask. ‘On Thursday evening, after delivering food in a nearby area, he checked into a hotel room with the apparatus and carried out the act’, the police said.