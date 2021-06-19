Mayor’s reply to BJP leader’s ‘LKG student’ remark

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala created history by appointing Arya Rajendran as one of the state’s youngest mayors, and since then, she has been the subject of mockery for Opposition.

Recently, in a similar incident, BJP councillor Karamana Ajit ridiculed her age in a Facebook post, which read: ‘Things worth lakhs, which are bought using the tax money of people, are not meant to be destroyed by LKG children of AKG centre, sitting and playing in the Mayor’s chair.’ Ajith had further added, ‘I humbly remind that the Corporation is not a children’s park and that it is a place where people’s money should be responsibly managed.’

On Thursday, June 17, during the council meeting held at the Corporation, the 22-year-old Thiruvananthapuram Mayor hit back at BJP councillor after he reportedly continued to make similar jibes. The video of her response has gone viral on social media.

Hitting back at the councillor, Mayor Arya said, ‘In one of your recent posts, you insulted me calling me an LKG baby from AKG centre. Let me tell you something. Ever since I became a mayor, you have been making several allegations. There have been several instances when you have been criticising me over my age and maturity. Let me state unequivocally that if I were to become Mayor at this age, I would know exactly how to work in accordance with the law, and I would be proud to say that I grew up in such a system.’

She further said, ‘If I show you the remarks of your followers, even those of the younger age, the slanderous comments they wrote on Facebook and WhatsApp, you will recall that this Mayor is also like ‘sisters and mothers at home’. Opposition members can be heard shouting in the video. However, she continued to speak up, asking them strongly to let her complete what she was saying.

Mayor Arya Rajendran concluded by saying, ‘Whoever insults a woman, it is bad. Even if that is by calling them an LKG child or by naming them as was seen here, you should first understand that you will only get back what you give,’ adding that no one should attack anyone inside the council personally.

A BSc Maths student from the All Saints College, Arya Rajendran was 21 years old when she won as the CPI(M) candidate in the local body polls to Thiruvananthapuram Corporation that was held in November-December 2020.

The video of her response is now being shared widely on social media with many lauding her for voicing out strongly against the jibe.

